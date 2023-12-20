Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2023: WEC, PCG, FLNC

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose 3.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 15 following a decrease of 4.3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.1% to $74.04 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.3% to $79.50 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 0.6% to $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, WEC Energy's (WEC) board said Wednesday it's planning to raise the company's quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.835 per share in Q1. The shares fell 0.6%.

PG&E (PCG) will continue operating two units at its Diablo Canyon Power Plant after the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission accepted for review its license renewal application to extend the plant's operations. PG&E shares eased 0.2%.

Fluence Energy (FLNC) said Wednesday that AGL Energy selected the company for the construction of its Liddell Battery Project in New South Wales, Australia. Fluence shares fell 11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.