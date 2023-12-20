News & Insights

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2023: IEP, PCG, XLE, USO, UNG

December 20, 2023

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.4% at $75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.3% to $80.24 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.9% higher at $2.52 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) was down 0.4% after the company and its Icahn Enterprises Finance closed their private offering of $500 million of 9.75% senior notes due 2029 and $200 million of additional 2029 notes.

PG&E's (PCG) is now allowed to continue operating the two units at its Diablo Canyon Power Plant after the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission accepted for review its license renewal application to extend the plant's operations, according to a statement. PG&E was 0.4% higher pre-bell.

