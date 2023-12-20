News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2023: HNRA, WEC, PCG, FLNC

December 20, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both falling 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index eased 0.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index fell 1.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose 3.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 15 following a decrease of 4.3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.1% to $73.81 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was fractionally up at $79.26 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.4% to $2.43 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, HNR Acquisition (HNRA) named Dante Caravaggio as chief executive officer, succeeding Diego Rojas. Its shares fell 4%.

WEC Energy's (WEC) board said Wednesday it's planning to raise the company's quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.835 per share in Q1. The shares dropped 1.3%.

PG&E (PCG) will continue operating two units at its Diablo Canyon Power Plant after the Nuclear Regulatory Commission accepted for review its license renewal application to extend the plant's operations. PG&E shares eased 1.4%.

