Energy
NEXT

Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2022: NEXT, PARR, IMO, XLE, USO, UNG

December 20, 2022 — 09:15 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.25%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.03%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.21% at $76.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.88% to $80.50 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 7.47% lower at $5.41 per 1 million BTU.

NextDecade (NEXT) was climbing past 10% after announcing an agreement with Portugal-based Galp Trading to supply 1 million tons annually of liquefied natural gas to Galp for 20 years.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) said it has promoted William Monteleone to president, effective Jan. 1. Par Pacific was more than 3% lower recently.

Imperial Oil (IMO) was slightly declining after saying it expects capital spending of 1.7 billion Canadian dollars ($125 million) next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEXT
PARR
IMO
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.