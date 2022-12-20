Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2022: NEXT, PARR, FCEL

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.09 to $75.10 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.24 to $80.04 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.53 lower at $5.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextDecade (NEXT) advanced 6.8% after Tuesday announcing a new supply agreement with Portuguese energy merchant Galp Trading calling on the liquified natural gas producer to provide Galp with 1 million tons of LNG annually for 20 years from its Rio Grande export facility once the Brownsville, Texas, production plant begins operations.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) added 2.5% Tuesday afternoon, a day after it named Shawn Flores as its new chief financial officer, succeeding William Monteleone, who was promoted to president at the petroleum refinery, storage, and retail company, effective Jan. 1. Flores currently is vice president of finance at Par Pacific.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) declined more than 15% after Tuesday reporting a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.11 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from a $0.07-per-share loss for the hydrogen fuel-cell company during the same quarter in 2021. Revenue nearly tripled over year-ago levels during the three months ended Oct. 31, rising to $39.2 million but also trailed the $44.9 million analyst mean.

