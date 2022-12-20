Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2022: AMPS,NEXT,PARR,FCEL

Energy stocks continue to trade higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.90 higher at $76.09 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.13 to $79.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.53 to $5.33 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Altus Power (AMPS) has turned 0.4% lower, giving back an early 3% advance, after the solar energy generation and storage company late Monday said it has secured a new, five-year revolving credit facility providing up to $200 million to borrowing capacity to support the growth of the company's assets and its ability to serve additional customers.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) declined more than 18% after Tuesday reporting a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.11 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting no change from a $0.07-per-share loss for the hydrogen fuel-cell company during the same quarter in 2021. Revenue nearly tripled over year-ago levels during the three months ended Oct. 31, rising to $39.2 million but also trailed the $44.9 million analyst mean.

Among gainers, NextDecade (NEXT) advanced 6.2% Tuesday after announcing a new supply agreement with Portuguese energy merchant Galp Trading calling on the liquified natural gas producer to provide Galp with 1 million tons of LNG annually for 20 years from its Rio Grande export facility once the Brownsville, Texas, production plant begins operations.

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) added 1.8% Tuesday afternoon, a day after it named Shawn Flores as its new chief financial officer, succeeding William Monteleone, who was promoted to president at the petroleum refinery, storage, and retail company, effective Jan. 1. Flores currently is vice president of finance at Par Pacific.

