Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2021: TTE,HP,BE,IMO,IMO.TO

Energy stocks trimmed a small slice of their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% decline in late trade and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.63 lower at $68.23 per barrel as the January contract expired while Brent crude also was declining $1.67 this afternoon to $71.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.14 to $3.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) was 0.7% lower shortly before Monday's closing bell, bouncing back from a nearly 2% morning retreat, after saying it will develop a series of photovoltaic and energy storage projects in New Caledonia beginning next year through 2025.

Imperial Oil (IMO) was slipping 0.5% in late trade after RBC Capital Markets Monday reiterated its outperform stock rating for the Canadian energy company.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) declined 2.9% on Monday. The energy services company said it has signed a framework agreement to help streamline operations at privately held ADNOC Drilling, further strengthening the strategic alliance between the companies.

Bloom Energy (BE) retreated 7.8% after the company said it was selected by a state-run energy conglomerate in India to provide electrolyzer and hydrogen-powered fuel cell technologies for the country's first green hydrogen-based energy storage deployment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

