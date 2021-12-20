Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2021: TTE, HP, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by more than 3%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $3.09 at $67.75 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.67 to $70.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 22 cents higher at $3.91 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it will develop a series of photovoltaic and energy storage projects in New Caledonia between 2022 and 2025 in successive phases. TotalEnergies was recently down more than 1%.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) said it has entered into a framework deal to help streamline ADNOC Drilling's operations. Helmerich & Payne was declining by over 2% in recent premarket activity.

Ecopetrol (EC) was slightly lower after saying it has been ordered to pay a fine of 20 monthly minimum wages by Colombia's environmental authority Cormacarena for allegedly contaminating the waters of the Cano Cacayal in the department of Meta.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.