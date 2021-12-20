Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2021: HP,BE,IMO,IMO.TO

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.73 to $68.13 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $2.60 to $70.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.12 higher/lower at $3.81 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Helmerich & Payne (HP) declined 2.6% on Monday. The energy services company said it has signed a framework agreement to help streamline operations at privately held ADNOC Drilling, further strengthening the strategic alliance between the companies.

Bloom Energy (BE) retreated 7.3% after the company said it was selected by a state-run energy conglomerate in India to provide electrolyzer and hydrogen-powered fuel cell technologies for the country's first green hydrogen-based energy storage deployment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Imperial Oil (IMO) was slipping 0.7% this afternoon, recovering from a nearly 4% decline earlier Monday, after RBC Capital Markets reiterated its outperform stock rating for the Canadian energy company.

