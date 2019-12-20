Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2019: MCF,ENB,ENB.TO,PBT

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was slipping 97 cents to $60.21 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was declining 60 cents to $65.94 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing almost 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% loss.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) dropped 9% after Friday said it raised $53.4 million in new capital, including a private placement of 19 million common shares to a group of institutional investors and the sale of 2.34 million Series C preferred shares to affiliates of Contango CEO Wilkie Colyer Jr, board chairman John Goff and the company's vice president for corporate development. It also announced a joint development deal with Juneau Oil & Gas providing the company with the right to acquire a stake in prospective oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico in exchange for a $1.7 million cash payment and $4.3 million in Contango stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Enbridge (ENB) was fractionally higher after Tudor, Pickering & Holt Friday reiterated a hold rating and CAD50.00 price target on the stock after the Canadian pipeline company disclosed plans to ask regulators to allow it to require customers to sign long-term contracts for 90% of the available space on its primary pipeline network, which carries 2.85 million barrels of oil per day from western Canada to the US.

(+) Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) turned higher this afternoon, overcoming an earlier decline. The company declared a December cash distribution of $0.038889 per unit, down slightly from its $0.038987 per unit payout to investors in November largely due to lower prices for oil and natural gas from its Waddle Ranch field in Texas during the October production period. The upcoming distribution is payable Jan. 15 to investors of record on Dec. 31.

