Energy Sector Update for 12/20/2019: CPE,CRZO,MCF,ENB,ENB.TO,PBT

Energy stocks lost some ground this afternoon, giving back a portion of their prior gains. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was climbing about 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery settled 74 cents lower at $60.44 per barrel in New York.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Callon Petroleum (CPE) declined about 2% after saying it has completed its $763.3 million merger with Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) following approval of the all-stock transaction earlier Friday by shareholders at both companies. Under terms of Callon's buyout, Carrizo investors received 1.75 Callon shares for each of their shares, valuing the company at about $8.25 per share based on Callon's closing price Thursday night.

In other sector news:

(+) Enbridge (ENB) still was fractionally higher in late trade after Tudor, Pickering & Holt Friday reiterated a hold rating and CAD50.00 price target on the stock after the Canadian pipeline company disclosed plans to ask regulators to allow it to require customers to sign long-term contracts for 90% of the available space on its primary pipeline network, which carries 2.85 million barrels of oil per day from western Canada to the US.

(+) Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) turned higher this afternoon, overcoming an earlier decline. The company declared a December cash distribution of $0.038889 per unit, down slightly from its $0.038987 per unit payout to investors in November largely due to lower prices for oil and natural gas from its Waddle Ranch field in Texas during the October production period. The upcoming distribution is payable Jan. 15 to investors of record on Dec. 31.

(-) Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) dropped almost 13% after saying it raised $53.4 million in new capital, including a private placement of 19 million common shares to a group of institutional investors and the sale of 2.34 million Series C preferred shares to affiliates of Contango CEO Wilkie Colyer Jr, board chairman John Goff and the company's vice president for corporate development. It also announced a joint development deal with Juneau Oil & Gas providing the company with the right to acquire a stake in prospective oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico in exchange for a $1.7 million cash payment and $4.3 million in Contango stock.

