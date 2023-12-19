Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2023: MPLX, KGS, CCLP, ENPH, PR

Energy stocks climbed late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 1.7%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 1.5% to $73.58 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent 1.8% to $79.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natura- gas futures rose 1.3% to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, MPLX (MPLX) is expected to post in-line earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in Q4, and headwinds from turnaround activity at Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and lower natural liquid pricing offsetting its Permian gathering and processing growth in the quarter, UBS said in a note. The investment firm maintained its buy rating and $44 price target on the company. MPLX shares gained 0.5%.

Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) agreed to buy CSI Compressco (CCLP) in an all-equity deal valued at $854 million, including the assumption of $619 million of debt. Kodiak shares rose 2.4%, and CSI Compressco fell 2.4%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares jumped 8.8% after it said it will reduce its global workforce by about 10%, shut down its manufacturing locations in Romania, and Wisconsin, and resize other contract manufacturing sites under a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs.

Permian Resources (PR) stock fell 0.9% after saying that some affiliates of NGP Energy Capital Management, Riverstone Investment Group and EnCap Investments priced a secondary offering of about 39.4 million of the company's class A common shares for gross proceeds of about $512.4 million.

