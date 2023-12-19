Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2023: KGS, ENPH, PR

Energy stocks climbed Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining nearly 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 1.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 1.3% to $73.38 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.2% to $78.92 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.2% to $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) agreed to buy CSI Compressco (CCLP) in an all-equity deal valued at $854 million, including the assumption of $619 million of debt. Kodiak shares rose 2.3%, and CSI Compressco fell 3.3%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares jumped 7.5% after it said it will reduce its global workforce by about 10%, shut down its manufacturing locations in Timisoara, Romania, and Wisconsin, and resize other contract manufacturing sites under a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs.

Permian Resources (PR) stock fell 1.8% after saying that some affiliates of NGP Energy Capital Management, Riverstone Investment Group and EnCap Investments priced a secondary offering of about 39.4 million of the company's class A common shares for gross proceeds of about $512.4 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.