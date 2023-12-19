News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2023: EQNR, XOM, FCEL, XLE, USO, UNG

December 19, 2023

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was nearly 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 3.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.2% at $72.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.2% to reach $78.07 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.2% lower at $2.42 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) said it signed long-term agreements to supply Germany's state-owned energy company SEFE with natural gas. Equinor was down more than 0.8% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) subsidiary Esso Nederland intends to construct a pilot plant within its Rotterdam manufacturing facility to collect data on the performance and operability of carbonate fuel cell technology, developed in collaboration with FuelCell Energy (FCEL), FuelCell Energy said. Exxon Mobil was up 0.4% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

