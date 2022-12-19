Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2022: E,NOG,CLNE,AMZN

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both adding 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was down less than 0.1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding about 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.26 to $75.55 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.98 to $80.02 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.70 lower at $5.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eni (E) was swinging between small gains and losses during Monday trading, recently falling about 0.2%, after the Italian energy major said it formed a joint venture with energy infrastructure company Snam to build and manage the Ravenna carbon capture and storage project in northern Italy. The initial phase of the project will capture 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide from Eni's natural gas treatment facility near Ravenna for injection into a depleted gas field offshore in Adriatic Sea.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was falling 2.3% Monday afternoon. The natural gas seller said it has opened a fueling station in suburban Chicago for Amazon.com (AMZN) that is expected to provide the online retailer with 1.4 million gallons of natural gas each year for its delivery fleet. The new station in Romeoville, Illinois, is the first of 19 natural gas fueling stations Clean Energy expects to build around the country for Amazon.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) declined 3.1% after the energy company said Monday it has closed on its $131.6 million purchase of non-operated assets in the northern Delaware Basin in Texas.

