Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2022: CLNE, TTE, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.95%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 6% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.35% at $75.29 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.44% to $80.18 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 6.79% lower at $6.15 per 1 million BTU.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) was climbing past 1% after saying it has opened a renewable natural gas fueling station to provide 1.4 million gallons of clean fuel on an annual basis to truck fleets operated by Amazon (AMZN) and other companies in the Chicago area.

TotalEnergies (TTE), along with co-venturers QatarEnergy and Petronas Petroleo Brasil, have won an exploration license for the Agua Marinha block in the Open Acreage under the first cycle of the production sharing regime held by Brazil's National Petroleum Agency, according to a statement. TotalEnergies was recently up more than 1%.

Eni (E) was slightly advancing after it and Snam said they have formed an equal joint venture to develop and manage phase 1 of the Ravenna Carbon Capture and Storage project in Italy.

