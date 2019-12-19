Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2019: INDO,APY,ECL,MRO

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 38 cents to $61.31 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 34 cents to $66.51 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.26 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding just over 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 1.7% gain.

(+) Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) was unchanged this afternoon, giving back an 8.6% gain earlier in its Wall Street debut after Thursday pricing a downsized $15 million initial public offering of 1.36 million ordinary shares at $11 apiece, the top of its expected $9 to $11 price range. The company and underwriters trimmed nearly 140,000 shares from the offering shortly before pricing. The company also provided the underwriter with a 45-day option to buy up to a 204,545 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

(+) Apergy Corp (APY) rose over 5% after the oilfield-services company and Ecolab (ECL) Thursday announced plans for Ecolab to split off its ChampionX upstream energy business and combine it with Apergy in exchange for 127 million Apergy shares, valuing Nalco Champion at around $3.9 billion based on Apergy's closing price on Wednesday. Existing Ecolab investors will own about 62% of the combined companies.

(-) Marathon Oil (MRO) fell fractionally after CFRA lowered its investment recommendation for the company to hold from buy.

