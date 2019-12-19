Energy Sector Update for 12/19/2019: CVX,INDO,APY,ECL,MRO

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.77%

CVX -0.37%

COP -0.21%

SLB -0.08%

OXY -0.15%

Energy stocks were ending narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down over 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 29 cents to $61.22 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract increased 35 cents to $66.52 per barrel. January natural gas futures fell 1 cent to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Chevron (CVX) was fractionally lower after Thursday announcing its conditional purchase of Australian convenience-store retailer Puma Energy about $292.2 million, adding a stable new market for the energy major's for its Asian refinery joint ventures and boosting its commercial and industrial fuels business. The deal is expected to close by mid-2020, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

In other sector news:

(+) Apergy Corp (APY) rose over 6% after the oilfield-services company and Ecolab (ECL) Thursday announced plans for Ecolab to split off its Nalco Champion upstream energy business and combine the renamed ChampionX with Apergy in exchange for 127 million Apergy shares and a $492 million cash payment to Ecolab shareholders. The deal values Nalco Champion at around $4.4 billion based on Apergy's closing price on Wednesday. Existing Ecolab investors will own about 62% of the combined companies when the deal closes by mid-2020, subject to regulatory approval.

(+) Indonesia Energy Corp (INDO) was down almost 5% in late trade, giving back an 8.6% gain earlier in its Wall Street debut after the oil and natural gas producer Thursday priced a downsized $15 million initial public offering of 1.36 million ordinary shares at $11 apiece, the top of its expected $9 to $11 price range. The company and the underwriter trimmed nearly 140,000 shares from the offering shortly before pricing. The company also provided the underwriter with a 45-day option to buy up to a 204,545 additional shares to cover potential over-allotments.

(-) Marathon Oil (MRO) dropped nearly 2% after CFRA lowered its investment recommendation for the company to hold from buy previously.

