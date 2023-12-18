Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2023: XOM, KEN, EXC

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index edged up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.4% to $73.16 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2.4% to $78.42 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 3.1% to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, BlackRock (BLK) has backed out of discussions to buy Exxon Mobil's (XOM) majority stake in Italy's main liquefied natural gas import terminal, Reuters reported Monday. Exxon shares rose 1.8%.

Kenon (KEN) unit OPC Energy said Sunday it has met the conditions required for the commercial operation of the Maple Hill Project, a solar power plant in Pennsylvania, including a $78 million investment into the project. Kenon shares jumped 6.9%.

Exelon's (EXC) 2025 EPS estimate was reduced by Morgan Stanley by $0.14 to $2.58 following the Illinois Commerce Commission's rate case decision last week. Exelon shares fell 2.8%.

