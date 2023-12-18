Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2023: DUK, XOM, KEN, EXC

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index increased 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.6% to $72.56 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 2% to $78.08 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures climbed 0.8% to $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Duke Energy (DUK) shares rose 0.8% after the company said the North Carolina Utilities Commission approved an increase in its base rates.

BlackRock (BLK) backed out of discussions to buy Exxon Mobil's (XOM) majority stake in Italy's main liquefied natural gas import terminal, Reuters reported Monday. Exxon shares rose 1.1%, and BlackRock fell 2.4%.

Kenon (KEN) unit OPC Energy said Sunday it met the conditions required for the commercial operation of the Maple Hill Project, a solar power plant in Pennsylvania, including a $78 million investment into the project. Kenon shares jumped 7%.

Exelon's (EXC) 2025 EPS estimate was reduced by Morgan Stanley by $0.14 to $2.58 following the Illinois Commerce Commission's rate case decision last week. Exelon shares fell 3.2%.

