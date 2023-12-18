Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2023: BP, KNTK, CPE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently gaining 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 2.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 4.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.6% at $73.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 2.8% to $78.68 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.9% higher at $2.59 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

BP (BP) said it was suspending all shipments of oil through the Red Sea, joining other companies halting transport through the Middle East and African waterway because of attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. BP was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Kinetik (KNTK) said its unit Kinetik Holdings LP has priced an offering of 6.625% of $300 million sustainability-linked notes due 2028. Kinetik was over 2% higher in recent premarket activity.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) is mulling options, including a sale, after getting takeover interest from rivals, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. Callon Petroleum was gaining over 2% pre-bell.

