Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2020: TALO,TAT,TNP.TO,PBT

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 51 cents to $48.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 46 cents to $51.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas Fund also was advancing 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was declining 1.5%.

In company news, Talos Energy (TALO) fell 2.9% after pricing an upsized $500 million of new 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026, with the oil and natural gas company adding an extra $100 million to the deal over its original plans. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of Talos' 11% second-priority senior secured notes maturing in 2022.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) was fractionally lower after Friday declaring a December cash distribution of $0.013413 per unit, down about 1.1% from its November distribution of $0.013566 per unit due to a drop in crude oil prices during September compared with the prior month offset partially by increased natural gas prices. The December distribution is and payable Jan. 14 to investors of record on Dec. 31.

To the upside, Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 6.6% after the oil and gas exploration company Friday said it has loaned $500,000 to prospective merger partner Metamaterial Inc through a two-year, 8% unsecured convertible promissory note payable in full, including interest, at maturity. If the companies' proposed tie-up is terminated, Torchlight can convert the loan into Metamaterial shares at CAD0.62 per share.

