Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2020: ESTE,TALO,TAT,TNP.TO,PBT

Energy stocks extended their Friday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.3% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 74 cents higher at $49.10 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 70 cents to $52.20 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 6 cents to $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) raced more than 18% higher after Friday announcing its purchase of privately held exploration and production company Independence Resources Management for $135.2 million and 12.7 million Earthstone shares valued at around $50.7 million. The proposed transaction is expected to close during the first three months of 2021.

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) rose 7% after the oil and gas exploration company Friday said it has loaned $500,000 to prospective merger partner Metamaterial Inc through a two-year, 8% unsecured convertible promissory note payable in full, including interest, at maturity. If the companies' proposed tie-up is terminated, Torchlight can convert the loan into Metamaterial shares at CAD0.62 per share.

To the downside, Talos Energy (TALO) fell 3% after pricing an upsized $500 million of new 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026, with the oil and natural gas company adding an extra $100 million to the deal over its original plans. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all of Talos' 11% second-priority senior secured notes maturing in 2022.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) was 3.2% lower after Friday declaring a December cash distribution of $0.013413 per unit, down about 1.1% from its November distribution of $0.013566 per unit due to a drop in crude oil prices during September compared with the prior month offset partially by increased natural gas prices. The December distribution is and payable Jan. 14 to investors of record on Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.