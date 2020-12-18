Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2020: AR, TALO, ESTE, USO, UNG, XLE

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Friday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) mas marginally higher. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) added 0.4%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.23 to $48.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.17 per barrel to $51.67 and the natural gas futures were 6 cents higher to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

Antero Resources (AR) gained more than 1% after pricing on Thursday its private placement of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at par.

In other sector news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was up more than 2% after announcing Friday that it has agreed to purchase Independence Resources Management, LLC for approximately $185.9 million.

Talos Energy (TALO) was also unchanged after disclosing that its subsidiary Talos Production priced an offering of $500 million of new 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026 from the previously announced $400 million.

