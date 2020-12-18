Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2020: AR, TALO, ESTE, USO, UNG, XLE

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Friday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) mas marginally higher. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) added 0.4%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) rose 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.23 to $48.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.17 per barrel to $51.67 and the natural gas futures were 6 cents higher to $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

Antero Resources (AR) gained more than 1% after pricing on Thursday its private placement of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.375% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at par.

In other sector news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) was up more than 2% after announcing Friday that it has agreed to purchase Independence Resources Management, LLC for approximately $185.9 million.

Talos Energy (TALO) was also unchanged after disclosing that its subsidiary Talos Production priced an offering of $500 million of new 12% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026 from the previously announced $400 million.

