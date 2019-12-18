Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2019: NE,DVN,CVIA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.67%

CVX +0.59%

COP +0.49%

SLB +1.23%

OXY +1.30%

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing just over 0.8% while shares of companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.9% as a group.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 20 cents to $61.14 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 22 cents to $66.32 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US crude inventories declined by 1.1 million barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 13, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. That compares with a draw of 2.5 million barrels expected by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts and an increase of 4.7 million barrels reported by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Noble (NE) jumped over 15% after the offshore drilling contractor named Stephen Butz as its new chief financial officer, starting on Thursday. Butz previously was the CFO at Rowan from 2014 until its April merger with UK-based oilfield-services company Ensco.

In other sector news:

(+) Devon Energy (DVN) was climbing more than 3% after the oil and natural gas producer authorized a new $1 billion stock buyback program and announced the $770 million sale of its natural gas assets in the Barnett Shale to Banpu Kalnin Ventures. The share repurchases will run through Dec. 31, 2020, with $800 million of the authorization conditioned on closing of the Barnett Shale transaction.

(-) Covia Holdings (CVIA) declined fractionally on Wednesday after the energy industry supplier said it repurchased $62.9 million of its term loan at a 23.2% discount to par, paying $48.3 million in cash to retire the debt. The company is expecting to book a $13.4 million pre-tax gain on the transaction.

