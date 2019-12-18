Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/18/2019: DVN, NE, CVIA, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.19%

CVX: +0.19%

COP: +0.03%

SLB: -0.41%

OXY: +0.08%

Energy giants were mixed pre-market Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was down $0.26 at $60.68 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract lost $0.14 to $65.96 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.59% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.63% lower.

In other sector news:

(+) Devon Energy (DVN) was climbing more than 1% after announcing the sale of its natural gas assets in the Barnett Shale to Banpu Kalnin Ventures for $770 million.

(+) Noble (NE) was up 0.1% after it named Stephen Butz as its chief financial officer, starting Thursday.

(=) Covia Holdings (CVIA) was flat after saying it repurchased $62.9 million of its term loan at 76.8% of par, resulting in a cash outlay of $48.3 million.

