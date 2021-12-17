Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2021: SGML,ESTE,IO,INSW

Energy stocks extended their Friday losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) down 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.26% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index declined 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.52 lower to $70.86 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent was declining $1.57 to $73.45. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.08 at $3.68 per million BTU.

In company news, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) was edging 0.1% lower late in Friday trading, giving back a nearly 6% gain that followed the miner saying funds managed by BlackRock (BLK) have acquired another 11.6 million shares for $50 million in addition to buying 1.09 million shares from Sigma majority owner A10 Investimentos Fundo de Investimento de Acoes for a combined $95 million.

Earthstone Energy (ESTE) declined 2.4%. RBC Capital Markets Friday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $1 to $19 a share and Wells Fargo increased its price target for the stock by $1 to $13 a share, one day after Earthstone agreed to acquire assets in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico from privately held Chisholm Energy for $604 million.

ION Geophysical (IO) shares 8.3% after the oilfield imaging and reservoir services company said it missed $7.7 million in principal and interest payments on its 9.125% notes maturing Wednesday as well as $4.6 million in interest owed this week on its 8% senior secured second-priority notes due 2025. The missed payment for the 2021 notes did not trigger a cross-default for any of its other debt, the company said, adding it has a 30-day grace period to make the current interest payment for the 2025 notes.

To the upside, International Seaways (INSW) gained 3.4% after the tanker company said it repurchased about 1.1 million common shares in a series of open-market transactions earlier this month at an average price of $15.44 per share. The recent $16.7 million in share repurchases were authorized under the company's current $50 million stock buyback program, which still has $33.3 million available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.