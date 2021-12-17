Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2021: IO, CVE

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) dipped 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was off 1.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) dropped 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $1.19 at $71.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $1.22 to $73.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $3.71 per 1 million BTU.

Ion Geophysical (IO) slumped 15% despite securing a contract from an unidentified exploration and production company in the Middle East to deploy the company's Marlin digital infrastructure. It also obtained a letter of intent from the Ministry of Ports & Maritime Transport in East Africa for the deployment of its Marlin digital infrastructure.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) dipped 1.4% after the company reached a deal to sell its Tucker thermal asset for cash proceeds of $800 million.

