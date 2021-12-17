Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2021: ESTE,IO,INSW

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.6% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index declined 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $1.32 to $71.06 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent declined $1.42 to $73.60. Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $3.77 per million BTU.

In company news, Earthstone Energy (ESTE) declined 1.6%. RBC Capital Markets Friday raised its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $1 to $19 a share and Wells Fargo increased its price target for the stock by $1 to $13 a share, one day after Earthstone agreed to acquire assets in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico from privately held Chisholm Energy for $604 million.

ION Geophysical (IO) shares dropped 13% after the oilfield imaging and reservoir services company said it missed $7.7 million in principal and interest payments on its 9.125% notes maturing Wednesday as well as $4.6 million in interest owed this week on its 8% senior secured second-priority notes due 2025. The missed payment for the 2021 notes did not trigger a cross-default for any of its other debt, the company said, adding it has a 30-day grace period to make the current interest payment for the 2025 notes.

International Seaways (INSW) gained 3% after the tanker company said it repurchased about 1.1 million common shares in a series of open-market transactions earlier this month at an average price of $15.44 per share. The recent $16.7 million in share repurchases were authorized under the company's current $50 million stock buyback program, which still has $33.3 million available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.