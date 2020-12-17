Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2020: CLB,BE,MMP

Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 37 cents to $48.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 24 cents to $51.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% gain.

In company news, Core Laboratories (CLB) was 7.5% lower after Thursday the oilfield services company said it will sell up to $60 million of its common shares through an at-the-market equity offering program with Wells Fargo Securities. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Among gainers, Bloom Energy (BE) climbed 3.7% after saying it was expecting FY21 revenue between $950 million to $1 billion, but narrowly trailing the $1.02 billion Street view, according to Capital IQ.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) has turned fractionally higher this afternoon, overcoming a more than 1% decline earlier Thursday that followed a Credit Suisse downgrade of the transportation and storage company to neutral from outperform previously but also increasing its price target by $1 to $49 a share.

