Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2020: BE, ETRN, BROG, UNG, USO, XLE

Energy stocks were trading higher before markets open on Thursday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 0.9%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) rose 1%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) gained 0.7%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.39 to $48.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.32 per barrel to $51.40 and the natural gas futures were 1 cent higher to $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Bloom Energy (BE) was trading fractionally higher before markets open on Thursday. The company said in a regulatory filing it expects revenue of $950 million to $1 billion in fiscal-year 2021, a 25% increase from a year earlier but slightly lower than the analysts' projection of $1.02 billion in a Capital IQ poll.

Meanwhile, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was flat after outlining its 2021 financial guidance, estimating $540 million to $610 million in net income and $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

Brooge Energy (BROG) was also down 3%. The company said Wednesday that its Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE unit has struck offtake contracts with two regional oil trading companies for 104,074 cbm at a 60% premium to previous contracts.

