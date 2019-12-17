Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2019: TGE, NEX, MDR, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.11%

CVX: +0.13%

COP: +0.29%

SLB: +0.08%

OXY: +0.29%

Most energy heavyweights were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $0.34 at $60.56 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.33 to $65.67 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.33 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.48% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.44% lower.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE), which was up more than 21% after the midstream energy infrastructure company said it signed a definitive deal under which affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, with affiliates of Enagas, GIC, NPS and USS, will acquire all of Tallgrass' outstanding class A shares for $22.45 in cash apiece.

(+) NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) was climbing more than 4% after it promoted Kenneth Pucheu to chief financial officer and senior vice president with immediate effect.

(+) McDermott (MDR) was gaining more than 1% after saying it was awarded a "sizable" technology contract by Serbian oil and gas developer Naftna Industrija Srbije. The company defines a sizable contract as ranging between $1 million and $50 million.

