Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2019: SSL,TGE,BX,MDR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.04%

CVX +0.01%

COP +1.16%

SLB +0.51%

OXY +0.31%

Energy stocks were trending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 0.9% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was rising 63 cents to $60.84 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 67 cents to $66.01 per barrel. January natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead almost 1.0% while the United States Natural Gas fund was falling over 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Sasol Ltd (SSL) rose 10% after the petro-chemicals company said production rates at its LCCP ethane cracker in Lake Charles, La., have now climbed above 85% of nameplate capacity following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst. The ethane cracker began operations in August but has been operating between 50% to 60% of capacity during the acetylene removal process.

In other sector news:

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) climbed nearly 21% after the pipeline company agreed to a $4 billion buyout offer from affiliates of the Blackstone Group's (BX) infrastructure investment fund along with Partners, with affiliates of Enagas, GIC, NPS and USS, will acquire all of Tallgrass' outstanding class A shares for $22.45 in cash apiece.

(+) McDermott (MDR) was ahead 3.5% after Tuesday announcing a "sizable" technology contract worth between $1 million to $50 million to help modernize the existing fluid catalytic refinery unit for Serbian oil and gas developer Naftna Industrija Srbije.

