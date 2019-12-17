Energy Sector Update for 12/17/2019: NOG,SSL,TGE,BX,MDR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.77%

CVX -0.73%

COP +0.70%

SLB -0.08%

OXY -0.39%

Energy stocks were ending narrowly mixed this afternoon, giving back most of their sizable gains earlier Tuesday. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index still was climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 73 cents higher at $60.94 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 78 cents to $66.12 per barrel. January natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) has pushed out to a more than 6% gain after late Monday disclosing plans to pay a quarterly cash dividend for the first time ever, expecting to provide investors with $0.015 for each of their common shares beginning in April, subject to final approval and possible changes in the petroleum producer's capitalization.

In other sector news:

(+) Tallgrass Energy (TGE) climbed 21% after the pipeline company agreed to a $4 billion buyout offer from affiliates of the Blackstone Group's (BX) infrastructure investment fund along with Partners, with affiliates of Enagas, GIC, NPS and USS, will acquire all of Tallgrass' outstanding class A shares for $22.45 in cash apiece.

(+) Sasol Ltd (SSL) rose more than 9% after the petrochemicals company said production rates at its LCCP ethane cracker in Lake Charles, La., have now climbed above 85% of nameplate capacity following the successful replacement of the acetylene reactor catalyst. The ethane cracker began operations in August but has been operating between 50% to 60% of capacity during the acetylene removal process.

(+) McDermott (MDR) was ahead almost 3% after Tuesday announcing a "sizable" technology contract worth between $1 million to $50 million to help modernize the existing fluid catalytic refinery unit for Serbian oil and gas developer Naftna Industrija Srbije.

