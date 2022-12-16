Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2022: RNW, XLE, USO, UNG, CEI, BP

Energy stocks were falling premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were down by about 2%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was nearly 6% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.8% at $73.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was off 2.6% at $79.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures were nearly 9% lower at $6.37 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Camber Energy (CEI) recently declined more than 16% after its board approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

BP's (BP) partly-owned Aker BP said the company and its partners will invest more than 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($20.27 billion) in new oil and gas projects on the Norwegian shelf. BP shares fell more than 2% in premarket activity.

ReNew Power (RNW) rose about 0.4% following an agreement to provide 150 megawatts of clean energy to Microsoft's (MSFT) India unit from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner, India.

