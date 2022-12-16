Energy
RNW

Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2022: RNW, XLE, USO, UNG, CEI, BP

December 16, 2022 — 09:01 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were falling premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were down by about 2%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was nearly 6% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.8% at $73.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was off 2.6% at $79.11 per barrel. Natural gas futures were nearly 9% lower at $6.37 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Camber Energy (CEI) recently declined more than 16% after its board approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

BP's (BP) partly-owned Aker BP said the company and its partners will invest more than 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($20.27 billion) in new oil and gas projects on the Norwegian shelf. BP shares fell more than 2% in premarket activity.

ReNew Power (RNW) rose about 0.4% following an agreement to provide 150 megawatts of clean energy to Microsoft's (MSFT) India unit from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner, India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNW
XLE
USO
UNG
CEI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.