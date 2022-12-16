Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2022: CEI, BP, RNW, MSFT

Energy stocks were moving lower in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.61 to $74.50 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude also fell $2.02 to $79.19 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.40 lower at $6.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was dropping 1.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.27% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 2.3%.

In company news, Camber Energy (CEI) shed nearly 24% after its board approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.

BP (BP) was down 2.8% as its partly owned Aker BP said the company and its partners will invest more than 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($20.27 billion) in new oil and gas projects on the Norwegian shelf.

ReNew Power (RNW) dropped 2.9% after it signed a deal to provide 150 megawatts of clean energy to Microsoft's (MSFT) India unit from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner, India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.