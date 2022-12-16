Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2022: CEI, BP, RNW

Energy stocks declined on Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.75 lower to $74.36 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures slid $0.36 to $6.60 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Camber Energy (CEI) shares dropped about 20% after its board approved a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock.

BP (BP) was down 2.3% as its partly owned Aker BP said the company and its partners will invest more than 200 billion Norwegian kroner ($20.27 billion) in new oil and gas projects on the Norwegian shelf.

ReNew Power (RNW) dropped 3.4% after it signed a deal to provide 150 megawatts of clean energy to Microsoft's (MSFT) India unit from a recently commissioned solar site near Bikaner, India.

