Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLE, EQNR, WES

Energy stocks were sharply higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) rising 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 1.5% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index advanced 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by $1.77 to $72.64 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent gained $1.49 to $75.37. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.10 higher at $3.91 per million BTU.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) and Engie started production of low-carbon hydrogen from natural gas in Belgium. Shares of the Norwegian energy producer rose about 2.3%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) gained more than 3% after announcing it repurchased 2.5 million common units from Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for $50.2 million.

