Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2021: XLE, EQNR, CPK, WES

Energy stocks lost some of their Thursday gains heading toward market close but were still broadly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) rising 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was flat while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index advanced 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by $1.33 to $ 72.20 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent gained $1.06 to $ 74.94. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.04 lower at $3.77 per million BTU.

New data showed that US natural gas stocks fell by 88 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 10, larger than the 86 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a decrease of 59 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

In company news, Equinor (EQNR) and Engie started production of low-carbon hydrogen from natural gas in Belgium. Shares of the Norwegian energy producer rose more than 2%.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) were 2.5% higher after the company said Wednesday its Sharp Energy subsidiary has acquired the propane operating assets of Diversified Energy Co. for an undisclosed sum. The deal is expected to be accretive to 2022 earnings and will expand the company's operating presence to North Carolina and South Carolina.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) gained 3% after announcing it repurchased 2.5 million common units from Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for $50.2 million.

