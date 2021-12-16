Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2021: EQNR, WES

Energy stocks were rising premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 0.8%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) gained 2.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.91 higher at $71.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.03 to $74.39 per barrel. Natural gas futures were $0.079 higher at $3.881 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Equinor (EQNR) and Engie have commenced production of low-carbon hydrogen from natural gas in Belgium. Shares of the Norwegian energy firm rose more than 1% on the news.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was unchanged after announcing that it has repurchased 2.5 million common units from Occidental Petroleum Corporation for aggregate consideration of $50.2 million, as part of its previously announced $250 million common unit repurchase program.

