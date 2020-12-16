Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2020: KNOP,CVE,CVE.TO,HSE.TO,PBF

Energy stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 16 cents to $47.78 per barrel following a larger-than-expected 3.1 million-barrel decline in US inventories last week while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 28 cents to $51.04 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sinking 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% gain.

In company news, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) rose 2% after announcing its drop-down purchase of the Tove Knutsen shuttle tanker from its Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers affiliate for $117.8 million, less $93.1 million in outstanding debt. The company late Tuesday also said it has negotiated a new $25 million revolving credit facility available through November 2023 with Shinsei Bank. The margin payable on the new loan is lower than KNOT's average margin of 2.1% over LIBOR, it said.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) fell 3.2% after the Canadian oil and natural gas company said 93.1% of the shares voted at its special meeting Tuesday night supported its proposed acquisition of rival Husky Energy (HSE.TO). The deal also received over 99.9% of the shares voted at Husky's special meeting, clearing the transaction's last major hurdle. The acquisition is expected to close early next year.

PBF Energy (PBF) dropped 4.7% after the refinery company Wednesday disclosed plans for a $250 million private placement of 9.25% senior secured notes due 2025. The company previously issued $1 billion of the senior notes and will use net proceeds from the current offering for general corporate purposes.

