Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2020: BP, MPC, KNOP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were higher in Wednesday's pre-bell trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.30%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.09% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.73%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were down $0.17 at $47.45 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.05 to $50.64 per barrel and while front-month natural gas futures were $0.037 lower at $2.645 per 1 million British Thermal Units on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

BP (BP) was down 0.27% after saying it has acquired a majority stake in Finite Carbon, a US developer and supplier of carbon offsets that helps landowners generate revenue from the protection, restoration, and sustainable management of forests.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host a call Friday to update investors and analysts of Marathon Petroleum (MPC) about a potential strike that could shut down the St. Paul Park refinery as soon as midnight, Dec. 31. Marathon Petroleum was unchanged in recent trading.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) was flat after saying its wholly-owned subsidiary KNOT Shuttle Tankers has agreed to acquire KNOT Shuttle Tankers 34 AS, the company that owns the shuttle tanker Tove Knutsen from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS.

