Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2019: WPX, BRN, AROC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.42%

CVX: Flat

COP: +0.49%

SLB: +0.59%

OXY: +1.01%

Most energy majors were trading higher pre-market Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery was up $0.16 at $60.23 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.34 to $65.56 per barrel and January natural gas futures were 4 cents higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 0.56% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 2.66% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) WPX Energy (WPX) was slightly up 1.7% after unveiling a deal to acquire Felix Energy in a cash-and-stock deal worth $2.5 billion, consisting of $1.6 billion in stock and $900 million in cash.

(-) Barnwell Industries (BRN) was down more than 4% after booking a fiscal Q4 loss of $0.52 per share, wider than its loss of $0.13 per share in the comparable period a year ago.

(=) Archrock (AROC) was unchanged after saying its subsidiary Archrock Partners plans to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028, subject to market and other conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.