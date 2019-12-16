Energy Sector Update for 12/16/2019: PBA,PPL.TO,SWN,OAS,FTR,UNT,WPX,GLOG,KLM.TO,KMI

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks maintained most of their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing just over 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up slightly more than 1.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for January delivery settled 14 cents higher at $60.21 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 14 cents to $65.36 per barrel. January natural gas futures 5 cents to $2.4 per 1 million BTU.

(+) Pembina Pipeline (PBA) advanced 1.5% after the Canadian infrastructure company said it was following through on plans to increase its monthly dividend by CAD0.01 to CAD0.21 per share following completion of its CAD4.35 billion buyout of Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) along with the US portion of Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Cochin pipeline transporting around 95,000 barrels of light condensate per day between Alberta and northeastern Illinois.

(+) WPX Energy (WPX) climbed almost 10% after it announced plans to acquire Felix Energy for $2.5 billion in cash and stock and triggering a SunTrust downgrade to hold from buy previously. Under terms of the proposed transaction, WPX Energy will issue around 153 million common shares to cover the $1.6 billion stock portion of the deal and funding the cash portion by issuing $900 million in new senior notes. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

(+) Southwestern Energy (SWN) rose more than 8% after it and fellow oil and natural gas producer Oasis Petroleum (OAS) late Friday were selected to take the place of Unit Corp (UNT) and Frontier Communications Corp. (FTR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Monday, Dec. 23. In making the change, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Oasis and Southwestern Energy were more representative of the small-cap market space than the two companies they are replacing. Oasis shares were more than 6% higher.

(+) GasLog (GLOG) still was ahead nearly 1% in late trade after the liquid natural gas carrier Monday said it negotiated a new, 12-year debt financing agreement for its vessel newbuilding program, receiving $1.05 billion to fund construction of new vessels through a team of 12 international banks and backed by the Export Credit Agency. The company is scheduled to take delivery of five new vessels for multi-year charters during 2020 and another two LNG carriers in 2021.

