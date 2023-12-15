Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2023: NCSM, TTE, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) slightly advancing recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was inactive.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $71.93 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 0.4% to $76.95 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.2% higher at $2.44 per 1 million BTU.

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) was more than over 33% in value after saying its subsidiary has reached a settlement in a litigation with Boyd & McWilliams Energy Group, who filed a lawsuit in 2019 for property damage claims.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and its partners are initiating the building of hybrid renewable complex in South Africa, consisting of a 216 megawatt solar plant and a 500 MWh battery storage system. TotalEnergies was slightly higher pre-bell.

Shell (SHEL) was marginally declining after saying it agreed to divest its 37.5% stake in the PCK Raffinerie in Germany to UK-based Prax Group.

