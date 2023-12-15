Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2023: BATL, CPE, CVX

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.5% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $71.83 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.4% to $76.95 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.7% to $2.53 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Battalion Oil (BATL) shares surged 83% after the company said Friday it agreed to be acquired by Fury Resources for $450 million in cash, or $9.80 a share.

Callon Petroleum (CPE) is mulling options, including a sale, after getting takeover interest from rivals, Bloomberg reported Friday, quoting people familiar with the matter. Callon shares jumped 5%.

Chevron (CVX) Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber has told employees to "do better" after the company failed to meet multiple key performance metrics this year, Bloomberg reported Friday. Chevron was shedding 0.7%.

