Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2022: THRD, MIRO, APDN

Health care stocks were mostly lower this Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 2.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was falling 2.2%.

In company news, Third Harmonic Bio (THRD) shed more than 79% after the biopharmaceuticals company said it was suspending phase 1b testing of its THB001 drug candidate after two of the five patients with an inflammatory skin condition in the trial developed elevated liver enzyme levels.

Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) dropped 30% after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on testing of its miroliverELAP drug candidate in patients with acute liver failure. The firm did not indicate what factors may have influenced the decision but said it expects to provide additional details after the agency sends an official explanation within the next 30 days.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) added 1.8%. The genetics-based diagnostics company late Wednesday reported a net loss of $0.93 per share for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, more than halving its $2.07 per share net loss during the prior year and beating the two-analyst mean expecting a $1.19 per share loss. Revenue also grew 101% year-over-year to $18.2 million.

