Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2022: SWX, WMB, PAA, KEY.TO, PBR

Energy stocks were lower this Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both declining around 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also were dropping about 1.5% in recent trading.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.68 to $76.60 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was falling $1.02 to $81.68 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.47 higher at $6.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) slid 6.1% after the natural gas distribution and infrastructure company announced the sale of MountainWest Pipelines to the Williams Cos (WMB) for $1.5 billion in cash. It also disclosed plans to spin off its Centuri Group utility services firm into a stand-alone public entity. Williams shares were 0.5% lower this afternoon.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was 0.8% lower after the energy infrastructure and transportation company late Wednesday announced the sale of its 21% non-operated interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility in Canada to joint venture partner Keyera (KEY.TO) for around $270 million.

Petrobras (PBR) rose 1.2% after saying it will pay 780 million reais ($146 million) under a deal with Brazilian regulators for the state-owned energy major to buy the government's stake in the Campo de Jubarte oilfield..

