Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2022: PAA, XLE, USO, UNG, NFE, XOM

Energy stocks were narrowly retreating premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was more than 1% lower and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was declining 0.9%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was above 3% higher.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.5% at $76.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude tracked 1.2% lower to $81.75 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $6.52 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was declining more than 8% after it priced a secondary public offering of 6.9 million common shares by Energy Transition Holdings at $46 per share. The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on Dec. 19.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was recently down about 1% after announcing it has started operations at its recycling facility in Baytown, Texas.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) was also marginally lower after saying it has entered into definitive agreements to sell its 21% non-operated ownership interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility in Canada to Keyera Corp. for about $270 million.

