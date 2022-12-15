Energy Sector Update for 12/15/2022: NFE, SWX, WMB, PAA, KEY.TO, PBR

Energy stocks pared a portion of their prior decline, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.6% in late Thursday trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.0% retreat while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.15 lower to $76.13 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was falling $1.41 to $81.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.47 to $6.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, New Fortress Energy (NFE) dropped 8.1% following a secondary offering of 6.9 million shares owned by Energy Transition Holdings at $46 apiece, or 5.9% under its last closing price.

Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) slid 8.9% after the natural gas distribution and infrastructure company announced the sale of MountainWest Pipelines to the Williams Cos (WMB) for $1.5 billion in cash. It also plans to spin off its Centuri Group utility services firm into a stand-alone public entity. Williams shares dropped 0.7%.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed 0.5% lower after the energy infrastructure and transportation company late Wednesday announced the sale of its 21% non-operated interest in the Keyera Fort Saskatchewan facility in Canada to joint venture partner Keyera (KEY.TO) for around $270 million.

Petrobras (PBR) rose 2.7% after the state-owned energy major said it will pay 780 million reais ($146 million) to buy the government's stake in the Campo de Jubarte oilfield.

